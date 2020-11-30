Iowa officials have unveiled a new plan to expand and protect the state’s forests.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently released the 2020 State Forest Action Plan, which lays out strategic goals for forest management over the next 10 years. It is the first update the DNR has made since creating an action plan in 2010.
“It gives the state a direction on where it wants to go for the next 10 years,” said Jeff Goerndt, state forester for the DNR. “Every park or preserve has their own management plan, but this will lay the groundwork for those plans by giving the goals and priorities for the entire state.”
Iowa first was directed to create a forest action plan as part of the 2008 farm bill. Goerndt said forest management in Iowa has changed dramatically since then, with the onset of invasive species and decreasing forest vegetation.
“When the first plan was made, emerald ash borer wasn’t even in Iowa,” Goerndt said. “Now, it’s in three-fourths of the state.”
The plan will help guide management for state parks and forests, including White Pine Hollow State Forest west of Luxemburg and Backbone State Park south of Strawberry Point.
Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation, said the new action plan could help reverse the trend of tree loss throughout the state. In 2019, Iowa DNR reported a total of 2.85 million acres of trees in the state, a decrease from 3.1 million acres in 2012.
“The forests in Iowa haven’t got a lot of emphasis in the past years, but this helps bring it to the forefront,” Preston said. “Our forest resources in the state are in trouble, and they need to be addressed.”
A primary goal of the plan is, over the next 10 years, to expand public and private forest land throughout the state both through the direct purchasing of property and incentive programs. Part of the plan also includes expanding recreational spaces in forests, along with increasing forest species diversity.
Goerndt said the new plan will be needed for state and local parks to secure federal funding.
“The funding that we are able to leverage is highly dependent on the goals and strategies of this plan,” he said.
Preston said he believes the plan will help divert more funding to aid local foresters in protecting Iowa’s canopy from invasive species and diseases, all of which continue to greatly impact the health of the state’s forests.
“There are so many things threatening our forests today that it’s unprecedented,” he said. “This should hopefully bring more attention to that.”