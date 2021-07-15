This year's Iowa County Fair will be held from Sept. 2 to 6 in Mineral Point, Wis. A story Tuesday on Page 6A included incorrect dates for the event.
The Telegraph Herald regrets the error.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.