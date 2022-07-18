An article about a barbecue restaurant opening in Cascade, Iowa, was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between July 11 and Sunday:
1.) Biz Buzz: Barbecue restaurant to open in Cascade; coffee chain coming to Manchester; Stockton coffee shop gets new owner
2.) Davenport business owners opening live music venue, restaurant in downtown Dubuque
3.) Ask the TH: Why no signs indicating SW Arterial bypass? Why were trees cut down in Dubuque park?
4.) Dubuque Dream Center hopes to purchase recently closed school
5.) Elizabeth firefighters take 4,000-mile road trip in town’s 1st firetruck
6.) Dubuque school board to open bids for 2 properties at Monday meeting
7.) Construction to begin this fall on hotel in Novelty Iron Works building
8.) Police: Dubuque man attempted to pull teen from vehicle, later injured officer
9.) Local pet sitting, dog day care businesses see heightened demand
10.) Patrol: Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with deer near Dubuque
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
