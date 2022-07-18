An article about a barbecue restaurant opening in Cascade, Iowa, was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between July 11 and Sunday:

1.) Biz Buzz: Barbecue restaurant to open in Cascade; coffee chain coming to Manchester; Stockton coffee shop gets new owner

2.) Davenport business owners opening live music venue, restaurant in downtown Dubuque

3.) Ask the TH: Why no signs indicating SW Arterial bypass? Why were trees cut down in Dubuque park?

4.) Dubuque Dream Center hopes to purchase recently closed school

5.) Elizabeth firefighters take 4,000-mile road trip in town’s 1st firetruck

6.) Dubuque school board to open bids for 2 properties at Monday meeting

7.) Construction to begin this fall on hotel in Novelty Iron Works building

8.) Police: Dubuque man attempted to pull teen from vehicle, later injured officer

9.) Local pet sitting, dog day care businesses see heightened demand

10.) Patrol: Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with deer near Dubuque

