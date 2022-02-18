Officials at Dubuque County's largest employer saw a dip in net income for the first quarter of its fiscal year, though the division that includes John Deere Dubuque Works saw an increase in operating profit.
Deere & Co. on Friday reported a net income of $903 million for the first quarter of the fiscal year, which ended Jan. 30. During the the same period last year, that figure was $1.224 billion.
The construction and forestry division, which includes the Dubuque Works plant, saw operating profit increase 1% from the same period last year to $272 million.
The construction and forestry division saw $2.544 billion in net sales and revenues during the quarter, an increase of 3% from the same period last year.
"Construction and forestry markets also continue to benefit from strong demand and price realization, contributing to the division's solid performance in the quarter," Brent Norwood, manager of investor communication, said during a quarterly earnings conference call.
Union members at Deere ratified a six-year agreement with the company in November, ending a five week strike. Deere chairman and CEO John C. May noted both the strike and supply-chain issues in a press release discussing first quarter earnings.
"Deere’s performance in the first quarter was impressive given production issues surrounding the delayed ratification of our (International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America) contract in late November as well as persistent challenges posed by the supply chain and pandemic," May said in the release.