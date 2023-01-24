Building permits issued in Dubuque County in December with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
Estates of Dubuque, 3656 Vintage Lane, $295,700.
Estates of Dubuque, 3649 Lasso Court, $210,600.
Stores and customer services
Otis Real Estate LLC, 4340 Asbury Road, $1,500,000. Construct a three-tenant strip mall commercial buidling.
Residential additions, alterations and conversions
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., $62,440. Remove a portion of roofing and install new.
Almond Tree Properties LLC, 642 N. Burden St., $50,000. Remodel main floor of single-family dwelling.
Weaver Castle LLC, 346 W. Locust St., $200,000. Interior remodel of five apartment units.
Nonresidential additions, alterations and conversions
Mar Holdings LLC, 1000 Langworthy St., $143,744. Convert an old nursing station and exam room into five new exam rooms along with a nurse’s station and an office area.
Innovation Properties LLC, 1525 Innovation Drive, $324,040. Install new sprinkler system in new additions.
Woodward Communications Inc., 801 Bluff St., $4,400,000. Complete remodel of first floor and partial remodel of basement and second-floor offices.
Mar Holdings LLC, 1500 Associates Drive, $428,000. Convert exam rooms into infusion rooms, changing door locations in two restrooms on lower level, renovation of main entry lobby, create new exams rooms from existing exam rooms on second floor for Medical Associates.
