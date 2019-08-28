Speaking to a crowd of nearly 200 people today at the Five Flags Theater in Dubuque, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds emphasized that thriving downtown districts are critical to the state’s overall well-being.
“When our Main Streets and our downtowns thrive, so do our people and absolutely so does our state,” Reynolds said.
The governor’s comments came on the middle day of the three-day Iowa Downtown Conference, which is being hosted at multiple locations throughout Dubuque. Economic leaders and business owners from across the state have traveled to the city to take part in the occasion.
While Reynolds struck a positive tone, she acknowledged that the small businesses populating Main Street are facing steep challenges.
Perhaps the most-common concern is the ongoing struggle to attract new workers, Reynolds said.
“What I am hearing, across the board, is workforce,” Reynolds said. “We are attacking that from every direction possible, but that continues to be one of the biggest challenges.”
Iowa officials hope the recently launched “This is Iowa” initiative will help attract out-of-state residents. The marketing campaign highlights success stories of Iowa entrepreneurs in hopes of reframing the narrative about the state.
“We found that most people outside of Iowa underestimate what our state has to offer,” she said. “It’s not that they have a negative impression. It’s that they don’t have much of an impression at all.”
Competing against mega-retailers like Amazon presents another challenge to downtown businesses, Reynolds acknowledged.
She said that evening the taxation playing field was a big step forward.
Even so, small businesses must find a way to stand out from the competition.
“A big part is finding that niche, determining what makes (that business) different and what makes it a destination spot,” she said.
Reynolds’ latest stop in Dubuque provided her yet another glimpse at the progress taking place downtown.
“The revitalization that has taken place in Dubuque is incredible,” she said. “It is a destination spot. They’ve been able to figure out how to bring multiple partners together to continue to renovate existing buildings and really bring culture and arts and job opportunities to life.”
Orchestrated by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the Iowa Downtown Conference offers a variety of speakers and workshops focused on downtown revitalization.
Dubuque Main Street Executive Director Dan Lobianco said this is the first time the event has taken place in Dubuque.
He noted that a series of tours around the community sold out two weeks ago, underscoring the opportunity that Dubuque has to show off its positive momentum.
“It is important to have that strong core of the community,” he said. “Communities grow, but the core is in that city center.”