A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Christopher D. Emory, 32, of 574 Chestnut St., pleaded guilty to one of two counts of distributing a controlled substance near a protected location. The second count would be dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
According to court documents, Emory sold cocaine to a confidential police informant within 1,000 feet of Loras College on Nov. 8, 2018, and within 1,000 feet of Hempstead High School on Nov. 20, 2018.
Emory initially was arrested Nov. 21 on state-level controlled substance violations, which later were dropped in light of the federal prosecution.
During his arrest, authorities said they found cash, ecstasy pills, plastic packaging and a digital scale at his residence.
A sentencing hearing has not been set. Emory faces a mandatory year in prison — with the possibility of up to 40 years — up to a $2 million fine and at least six years of supervised release, according to court documents.