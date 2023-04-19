Seated astride a bicycle outside Loras College Fieldhouse in Dubuque on Tuesday evening, Giana Michels pedaled furiously.
While she didn’t travel anywhere, her efforts were rewarded a few moments later when Rob Williams, with Dubuque Bike Co-Op, poured a berry-banana smoothie out of the blender to which her bicycle was connected.
Thanks to a clever bit of machinery, Michels’ pedaling had powered the kitchen appliance to create the drink, which the senior at Clarke University deemed delicious.
The bike co-op’s smoothie station was one of many tables that lined the sidewalk outside the fieldhouse as part of a Climate Action Festival, hosted by the Dubuque Colleges Sustainability Coalition. The coalition, which has been meeting monthly since fall 2021, includes members from Capri College, Clarke University, Divine Word College, Emmaus Bible College, Loras College, Northeast Iowa Community College, University of Dubuque and Wartburg Theological Seminary.
“Tonight, we’re focusing on sustainable food systems as one solution towards climate change,” said Joshua Chamberland, stewardship and sustainability coordinator at UD, who facilitates the coalition. “The goal of this is to show all the opportunities for involvement and all the relevant organizations that are working in this space currently here in Dubuque County.”
Stacia McDermott, director of spiritual life and peace and justice at Loras College, said the school for years has hosted events in honor of Earth Day as part of a weeklong “Du-Earth Week” celebration, but this was the first year the area colleges collaborated for the festival through the sustainability coalition.
“I think that as part of our lens as a Catholic institution, we realize the deep interconnectedness we have to each other and the earth, and when we work in collaboration with others, we only expand that,” McDermott said.
Chamberland said in the past year, the sustainability coalition has worked on topics like restoring prairie habitats to the area’s college campuses. A Sustainable Dubuque grant will allow for the establishment of “pocket prairies” at UD, NICC and Loras this summer.
Coalition members also worked with their institutions to participate in a “Make Climate a Class” initiative, which will see instructors of 21 classes across the area colleges spend 15 to 30 minutes this week discussing the climate and how it affects their field.
On Tuesday evening, a plethora of local organizations, from Dubuque County Conservation and Dubuque Main Street to Sinsinawa Mound Collaborative Farm, spoke with students and shared resources.
Natural Resources Conservation Service staff gave demonstrations on rainfall and soil health, while representatives of Finnin Ford showed off electric cars. Loras students staffed a pop-up clothing thrift store and discussed the value of practices like secondhand shopping to reduce clothing waste.
“Climate action isn’t necessarily something we, as college students, are going to talk about with friends or around the dinner table, but if you make it a fun event with music and food, people will come, and once they’re here, they learn about why it’s important and things they can do to help,” said Loras junior Katie Walsh.
The food — from food truck Happi Hibachi — was admittedly the main attraction for Loras freshmen Bernadette Mercurio and Marcella Carda, who sat under a nearby tree enjoying their dinner.
But the two agreed they also had enjoyed learning from the organizations at the event, particularly Dyersville-based Hilltop Greens, which offered demonstrations of growing leafy greens using hydroponics.
“Young people, I think, are crucial in caring for the environment, because we’re the ones who are going to grow up and consume so many things,” Mercurio said. “What we do with our choices really makes a difference.”
