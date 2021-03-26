Battle on the Concrete: World Championship Flat Track Racing
Today and Saturday, Five Flags Center, Dubuque
7 p.m. both nights. Flat track motorcycle and quad racing, with professional drivers going from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds. The cost is $25 for reserved seating, while general admission is $12 for adults and $11 for children 12 and younger. More information: fiveflagscenter.com or call the box office at 563-589-4254.
Dubuque County Fair Association Blue Ribbon Breakfast and Auction
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, Dubuque
8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast of eggs, pancakes, sausage, potatoes, fresh fruit, toast, juice coffee and milk served until noon. Silent auction and raffle. Live auction at 11 a.m. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 11. Children 4 and younger are free. More information: dbqfair.com or 563-588-1406.
Easter Egg Hunt
Sunday, Peosta (Iowa) Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road
4 p.m. Free event for children 12 and younger. Masks are required.