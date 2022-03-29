A Dubuque man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to charges in two sex crime cases.
Devyawn E. Bostic, 20, of Dubuque, was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography and one count each of third-degree sexual abuse and dissemination of obscene material to minors.
As part of a plea deal, an additional charge of third-degree sexual abuse was dismissed, along with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Prosecutors sought a 10-year prison sentence for Bostic, but Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said she felt the 12-year sentence was more appropriate due to the nature of Bostic’s conduct.
“You had the opportunity to stop, and you didn’t,” Ackley said. “You repeated the same conduct over and over. … Young girls don’t deserve to be treated this way. Young women don’t deserve to be treated this way. And what showed up on your phone was hideous.”
Court documents state that Bostic sexually abused a girl younger than 15 at several locations in Dubuque and East Dubuque, Ill., over multiple months. The incidents occurred more than a year ago.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
During an interview with officers in March 2021, it was discovered that Bostic had a relationship with a different girl, who was younger than 17, documents state. A forensic investigation of Bostic’s phone uncovered a video of Bostic and the girl.
One of the victims spoke at Bostic’s sentencing hearing. She spoke about watching for Bostic’s car traveling past her house to make sure he didn’t come over, as well as how Bostic told her she would make a good “housewife” despite being a teenager.
“You took every ounce of energy out of my body every single day, and you still do,” she said. “... Thank you for showing me what crappy people there are out in the world and teaching me to stand up for myself. Because I am never going to let anyone treat me like that ever again.”
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Joshua Sims called the girl brave for speaking at the hearing, adding that her statement provided insight on why these types of crimes must be punished appropriately.
“This is not a one-time instance,” he said. “Even after knowing her age, he chose to groom her as a victim and prey upon her.”
Stuart Hoover, Bostic’s attorney, asked for a suspended sentence at the hearing, noting Bostic’s age and lack of criminal history.
“It seems inappropriate to us to put him into the penitentiary system without at least attempting something less severe,” he said.
Bostic also apologized for how his actions affected others while speaking at the sentencing.
“I didn’t mean to cause any of this,” he said. “It’s hard to sit here every single day and think about the mistakes I made.”