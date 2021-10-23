A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to five years of probation for a drug charge related to a marijuana-dealing ring.
Austin T. Gehri, 21, of Dubuque, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Authorities said Gehri was one of several people involved in a series of marijuana and THC oil sales around the Dubuque area.
Court documents state that officers saw Gehri meet with Devin R. Keller-Schueler, 22, of East Dubuque, Ill., in 2018. Documents state that Keller-Schueler was the head of the marijuana-dealing ring, and he and his associates received marijuana and THC shipments from other states.
Keller-Schueler previously pleaded guilty in Dubuque County to two counts each of use of minors in the drug trade and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to five years of probation.
In Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Circuit Court, Keller-Schueler pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge.
Others arrested in connection with the ring include Payton Helling, of East Dubuque; Michael W. Small and Caleb L. Birch, both of Dubuque; and Victoria L. Dieter, of Asbury, Iowa. They were each sentenced to two to five years of probation after pleading guilty to various charges.