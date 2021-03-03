A divided Dubuque City Council this week postponed considering an ordinance that would prohibit landlords from rejecting tenants who receive public assistance.
In a 6-1 vote, council members approved delaying the consideration of a source-of-income ordinance until after a bill passed by the Iowa Senate is voted on by the House of Representatives. If approved, this legislation would prohibit such an ordinance.
“I don’t know that now is the time to make a decision one way or the other,” said Mayor Roy Buol. “We need to see what the Legislature is going to do.”
Council Member Brad Cavanagh cast the dissenting vote.
“Landlords have had the opportunity to increase access, and they haven’t done it,” he said. “We need to get serious about housing.”
In 2018, council members declined to adopt such an ordinance, instead having the city’s Housing Department utilize incentives and educational programming to encourage more landlords to accept housing vouchers.
However, data gathered from rental license holders in 2020 found that 31.9% of all rental units in the city accepted housing vouchers.
A source-of-income ordinance recently was recommended again to council members by the city’s Housing Commission. Commission members cited that a high number of Dubuque landlords continue to reject tenants who receive aid from government programs, particularly the Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides federal funds that help low-income people pay for housing costs.
The federal Fair Housing Act prohibits rental discrimination. However, being low-income is not a protected class.
This week, several council members expressed apprehension over passing such an ordinance due to Senate File 252, which would effectively prohibit municipalities from enacting any form of source-of-income ordinance.
The Iowa Senate approved the measure in mid-February, but it has not been voted on by the House of Representatives.
City Council Member David Resnick also argued against the adoption of a source-of-income ordinance because landlords should be able to choose which housing programs they participate in.
“There are many well-run housing assistance programs but not all,” said Resnick.
City staff did not make a recommendation on the issue in advance of the council meeting, citing the pending action in the Legislature. During the meeting, city Housing & Community Development Director Alexis Steger said the creation of the ordinance would require significant staff resources, as would its repeal if the state legislation passes.
Council Member Ric Jones said the state legislation would violate the city’s right to self-governance.
“Slowly but surely, the state Legislature has pre-empted this and pre-empted that from city government control,” he said. “For the most part, those people aren’t here, running these cities.”
He suggested the ordinance should be enacted, with the stipulation that it go into effect July 1 — the start date included in the bill approved by the Senate. If the state legislation is passed, Jones said the source-of-income ordinance then would never go into effect.