Following the near-passage of a $2.3 million bond measure during the Feb. 18 spring primary, the River Ridge (Wis.) School Board will make a second appeal to voters during the general election on Nov. 3.
The ballot measure asks for permission to refinance the costs of constructing an athletic complex in Patch Grove. In February, the measure was rejected by one vote, with 330 ballots cast in favor and 331 against.
District officials explained that waiting to construct the facilities until after the passage of a referendum would have increased costs by $80,000 per year and necessitated retaining ownership of the Bloomington campus where the district’s former track and football field were located.
Ballot language for the November referendum has not been finalized, according to Superintendent Clay Koenig.