MAQUOKETA, Iowa — It was 1950, and Bob Osterhaus, a sophomore from Dyersville, was busy at University of Iowa studying for final exams.

“The guy down the hall (at the dorm) came up and said, ‘Forget this studying. How would you like to go on a picnic?’ said Bob, now 92, of Maquoketa. “He said he was going with a girl he was getting to know a bit and that she would find somebody else to join us. So I said sure, I’d go.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.