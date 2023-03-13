MAQUOKETA, Iowa — It was 1950, and Bob Osterhaus, a sophomore from Dyersville, was busy at University of Iowa studying for final exams.
“The guy down the hall (at the dorm) came up and said, ‘Forget this studying. How would you like to go on a picnic?’ said Bob, now 92, of Maquoketa. “He said he was going with a girl he was getting to know a bit and that she would find somebody else to join us. So I said sure, I’d go.”
Meanwhile, Ann Duhigg, a sophomore from Emmetsburg, Iowa, was the “somebody” that was talked into going on a blind picnic date.
“(Ann) walked out the door of Currier Hall, and that was it,” Bob said. “She’s captured me ever since.”
For Ann Osterhaus, also now 92, lightning struck a bit more slowly.
“I liked him and thought he was a really nice guy,” she said. “I had a really good time.”
Dates were usually on campus to sporting events or university performances.
“When you’re a student, you don’t have any money,” Bob said. “But we liked going to things we could get into with our student ID.”
When the couple got serious and began talking marriage and children, Bob, who came from a large family, wanted to continue the tradition.
“He said he wanted 12,” Ann said. “I wanted six. So we compromised and had 10.”
Mark, John, Matt, Jane Osterhaus Townsend, Kate Corrigan, Molly Whitmore, Luke (who died in 2002 after a battle with cancer), Meg McNaught, Amy Moisan and Betsy Hand are those 10 children. The couple also has 26 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Bob graduated from college with a pharmacy degree, and Ann got her degree in speech therapy. After graduation, Bob began working as a pharmacist and Ann was the speech therapist for Buchanan County schools.
Soon, the Army came calling when Bob was drafted. He was sent to Texas for boot camp during the Korean Conflict.
“I got word (while I was there) that I was going to ship out to Germany, which was good news because it was bad in Korea,” Bob said. “I called home to tell my mother, and I didn’t know that Ann was visiting for the weekend. We were engaged by then. Ann said, ‘We should get married (before you go).’ I said, ‘We don’t have time.’ And she said, ‘Oh yes, we do.’”
The couple married in Ann’s hometown of Emmetsburg on April 9, 1953. They will celebrate 70 years marriage on Easter Sunday this year.
“This cute young thing arranged a wedding,” Bob said. “When I got home, I just had to show up.”
It was a quick and sweet wedding on a Thursday. Bob left that weekend to travel across the country, and then across an ocean to Germany.
“I went back to work that Monday,” Ann said. “Bob was in a place where I couldn’t join him in Germany. But then he got sick and was in a hospital in Heidelberg. And they needed a pharmacist.”
So, several months after Bob began his tour in Germany, Ann was able to join him while Bob worked at the Army hospital as a pharmacist. The couple lived in Leimen, a town just south of Heidelberg, until Bob completed his military service and the couple returned stateside.
They lived in Anamosa, Iowa, for several years before launching Osterhaus Pharmacy in 1965 and moving to Maquoketa. While Bob sold the pharmacy a few years ago, he still maintains an office there, and fellow pharmacist and son Matt still works there.
“All of the kids worked there at one time or another,” Bob said. “Some of them liked it more than others.”
They have been in their current home in Maquoketa, where they did most of the work of raising their family, for 58 years.
The Rev. Mark Osterhaus, of Cascade, remembers an idyllic childhood in a small town. While his dad worked long hours at the pharmacy, his mom managed the household.
“Dad would call from the store several times a day to check in,” Mark said. “Mom always looked forward to his calls. They were never a bother to her.”
He said his parents were also a very united front.
“They supported each other as far as discipline,” he said. “I don’t think any of us dared play one off against the other.”
Bob was able to travel with Ann when he was president of American Pharmacists Association, a position Matt also has held. Their list of places visited includes China, Japan, South Africa, Sweden, Iceland, England, Portugal and Austria, to name a few.
Several of the Osterhaus children have lived and studied abroad, and that gave Bob and Ann even more opportunities to travel.
“At one time, we had children living in Australia and Singapore,” Ann said. “Meg still lives in Australia. One year we had Betsy in Ireland and Amy in France doing a year abroad for school, so we were able to visit them.”
Bob and Ann also have served their community in a number of ways. Bob was a representative in the Iowa Legislature for nine years and is still an active Rotary Club member. Ann has served on the library board, on the board of a local bank and on several church committees and volunteered delivering for Meals on Wheels.
They are also big Hawkeyes boosters and host pharmacy students from the University of Iowa in their home when they come to Osterhaus Pharmacy for a five-week externship or to do graduate work.
Bob and Ann are modest about their achievements but are proud of what their children are doing in the world.
“One of the things we tried to tell our children is that if you’re going to be in the community, give back to the community,” Ann said.
“They’re very useful citizens and they’re happy,” Bob added. “So yeah, we’re very fortunate.”
Mark said his parents don’t show any signs of slowing down.
“If I call and they’re not home, I’m not sure where they are,” he said. “They’re probably somewhere in Maquoketa, helping somebody do something. They’re very active.”
Ann said the interests she and Bob have in common — reading, art, the Hawkeyes — always have kept them close. They have had Hawkeyes season tickets for 50 years and continue to attend many football and basketball games.
For Bob, the secret to their marriage is pretty simple.
“We’re still on our honeymoon,” he said.
