News in your town

$3.2 million upgrade to Dubuque Veterans Memorial Plaza to begin next week

New William (Bill) and Mary Lou Broske Center named in honor of Platteville family

COVID-19 spread prompts new restrictions for region including Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jones counties

Pandemic could derail plans for September vote on new Jackson County jail

Drive-by Easter Bunny greetings raise more than $600 for local protective masks

Dubuque board could extend authority to order quarantine to executive staff

1 more Iowa County board seat decided; another still unclaimed

1,900 in Dubuque County file new unemployment claims; 7,800 total in 4 weeks

Dubuque educators work to keep students engaged through remote learning

Grassley named to post-pandemic task force

Iowa sending new rapid-test machines to hospital in Manchester, other rural areas

5 things to know about Gov. Reynolds' new COVID-19 restrictions

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday afternoon)