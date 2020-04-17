The Dubuque County Board of Health could allow its executive director to issue legal quarantine orders to people or groups who might be infected with the new coronavirus.
Board Chairman Tom Bechen floated the idea during a joint meeting with the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week as another way to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At this point, it’s a precautionary step,” Bechen said.
The board of health already has the authority to isolate and quarantine people who are confirmed or presumed to have a communicable disease, or those who have been exposed to it. County Attorney C.J. May III said that authority has been on the books since 2005.
The board of health also can establish and maintain sites for quarantine and isolation or adopt emergency rules and issue orders to establish, maintain and enforce quarantine. Violators could be charged with a simple misdemeanor.
But Bechen argued that if an identified person will not voluntarily self-quarantine, county Public Health Director Patrice Lambert might need to act quickly, rather than wait for the whole board to convene.
“Rather than creating a delay by needing to convene the board, we wanted the director to do it on the spot,” he said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham questioned why the board would want to “delegate away” that authority.
“You seem to have good participation so far, including in meetings like today,” he said during the online meeting.
The board eventually tabled the measure. May, however, said the board does have the standing to move it forward if it so chooses.
That is true in other Iowa counties as well.
“I don’t think that’s an uncommon practice,” said Delaware County Public Health Manager Delma Hardin. “Quarantine orders for the board of health were placed years ago in preparedness planning. In the past, we have been granted authority for other functions. In many situations, I have the legal authority to speak for them.”
But she said her board has not yet discussed this particular authorization.
Grant County (Wis.) Supervisor Carol Beals said that in Wisconsin, public health directors already have a similar authority by state code.
Quarantine orders in Dubuque County are not absolute.
“To be clear, this is not any type of ‘martial law,’ and anyone subject to it has definitive rights of appeal to the board of health and judicial review by the district court,” May said. “I would envision that the violation would be reported by the board of health to law enforcement, who would then prepare the charge. The violation for civil enforcement would be reported to me.”