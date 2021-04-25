March sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Chad M. Cook, 34; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; July 9; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Alyssa K. Eisenbacher, 29; first-degree harassment; July 13; 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- London D. Gavin, 33; first-degree harassment; Oct. 8; 187-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, two years of probation, DNA requirement and $855 suspended fine.
- Joshua W. Jentz, 30; third-degree theft; Nov. 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Joshua W. Jentz, 30; second-degree theft; Nov. 3; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jarrell D. Johnson, 30; three counts of domestic assault and driving while barred; Jan. 10 and Jan. 13; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, 120-day jail sentence, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Larry G. Karwoski, 53; domestic assault; May 29, 2019; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Carly D. Moore, 35; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; July 23; 365-day jail sentence, with 358 days suspended, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Matthew J. Olds, 36; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Nov. 28; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $1,875 fine, one year at a residential facility and DNA requirement.
- Matthew J. Olds, 35; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 16; two-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Kelly L. Puccio, 41; child endangerment; July 13; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Brian L. Riley, 33; domestic assault; Sept. 17; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Rickie A. Roberts, 42; assault; Dec. 19; one-day jail sentence.
- Adam J. Ruden; 36; domestic assault-display or use weapon and two counts of child endangerment; July 8; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Gerald R. Runde III, 27; domestic assault-second offense; Feb. 29; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Gerald R. Runde III, 27; domestic assault-second offense; May 30; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, two years of probation, $855 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Pierre M. Saunders, 37; assault; Oct. 8; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Jessica C. Schilling, 32; child endangerment; Sept. 30; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Tiffany A. Scott, 39; domestic assault; Dec. 29; deferred judgment, civil penalty, one year of probation and batterer program.
- James R. Shepherd, 24; domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Johnathan E. Shuffield, 29; carrying weapons and possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Jan. 9; 30-day jail sentence, $1,285 fine and DNA requirement.
- Nico L. Sisler, 20; assault; Jan. 17; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Matthew W. Tallman, 29; assault; Jan. 3; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Tamra R. Weeks, 33; assault-second offense and assault; July 31; three-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine, $430 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Keith E. Collins, 41; child endangerment; Oct. 5; 180-day jail sentence, with 178 days suspended, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.