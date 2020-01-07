The Prairie du Chien Historical Society is requesting that the city assist in the preservation of a historic cabin located on St. Feriole Island, according to society Vice President Chad Fradette.
Common Council members are considering requests to transfer ownership of the Antoine LaChappelle Cabin, 113 N. Villa Louis Road, to the society and to contribute $5,000 to assist in its deconstruction and relocation.
The second floor of the log cabin has shifted at least 8 inches within the past year, and other deterioration and structural twisting are providing a conduit for rainwater to enter the building.
The society intends to find a new location for the cabin, apply to the National Register of Historic Places and to solicit tax credits and donations.
The reconstruction effort could cost as much as $285,000.
Members hope to complete the deconstruction and storage of cabin components this winter, Fradette wrote in a letter to the council.