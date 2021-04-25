Dubuque’s longest-serving mayor will not seek re-election this fall.
Roy Buol shared his announcement exclusively with the Telegraph Herald. The 71-year-old was elected to the mayoral position in November 2005 and served 10 years on the City Council prior to that.
Though he has enjoyed his tenure as mayor, Buol said he believes now is the right time to announce his plans to step down at the end of the year.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” he said. “I started my public service when I was in my 40s, and I’m at a point now where I’m confident in the city’s management and leadership to carry our vision and focus forward.”
Dubuque has been a constant throughout Buol’s life. In the 1960s, he attended Dubuque Senior High School, where he competed in football, basketball and track and field. He attended University of Dubuque and worked for 30 years at John Deere Dubuque Works.
As mayor, Buol pushed for Dubuque to adopt sustainability and environmentally friendly policies, which led to major initiatives for the city, including the creation of Sustainable Dubuque and the massive Bee Branch Creek flood-mitigation project.
“I always believed that Dubuque needed to get out ahead of sustainability,” he said. “I think we have made great strides over the years in making that happen.”
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said Buol was the ideal mayor for the city, helping champion sustainability efforts and other major projects that have benefited the local economy, such as the development of the Historic Millwork District Master Plan.
“Mayor Roy Buol was the right person at the right time for Dubuque,” Van Milligen said. “Mayor Buol’s fingerprints are on every success this community has experienced over the last 25 years.”
Throughout his time as mayor, Buol also traveled throughout the world to represent the city. In 2015, he attended the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris, France. In 2016, he presented at the U.S.–China Climate Leaders’ Summit in Beijing.
City Council Member David Resnick said he admires Buol for devoting significant amounts of time to traveling to various conventions and events to represent the city and its interests.
“He is rock-steady in being there when he needs to be there,” said Resnick, who was first elected to the council in 2007. “People who travel know that it is not as pleasant as it seems, but he has gone far and wide to help represent and help the citizens of Dubuque.”
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development, said Buol has been instrumental in garnering national attention to Dubuque, which, in turn, has brought with it economic opportunity. He praised the mayor’s efforts to highlight Dubuque’s sustainability projects.
“He put Dubuque on the map with his commitment to making it a sustainable community, and he did that before it was cool,” Dickinson said. “Roy has always been a strong leader.”
Council Member Ric Jones was elected to the council at the same time Buol was first elected mayor. Jones said he has always enjoyed working with the mayor and will miss having him lead the council.
“We ran as a team for all of our re-election campaigns,” Jones said. “I am going to miss him terribly.”
While he has relished his time as mayor, Buol said he is looking forward to leaving public office. With the extra free time, he hopes to travel with his wife, Deborah, and visit family and friends.
“We’ve put a lot of things on the back burner,” Buol said. “There is a lot of traveling we want to do, grandchildren we want to visit. We’re going to try to do as many of those things as we can humanly do.”
Buol stressed that he still intends to fulfill the remainder of his term as mayor with as much effort as he has shown before.
“I still have eight months to get some good work done,” Buol said. “I will serve right up until Dec. 31.”
While the city will be without its longtime leader, Resnick said he believes Buol has set the stage for Dubuque’s next mayor to continue to lead the city positively.
“Of course, we will miss him, but he has taught by his own example,” Resnick said. “And we will learn from his example.”