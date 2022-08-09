DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A country music star will play a concert this week at the Field of Dreams following the Major League Baseball game at the site.

Walker Hayes will play a special concert on Thursday, Aug. 11, for fans attending the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, according to a press release from MLB.

