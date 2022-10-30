GALENA, Ill. — James Brija says he can tell a lot about a family from how kids react to his Halloween costume.
Brija, of Peoria, Ill., goes all out dressing up as a Ghostbuster, complete with a proton pack and a motorcycle retrofit to transport trapped spirits. Even outside of October, he’ll don the iconic khaki uniform to chase ghosts and raise money for charity at different events.
“For me, I’ll hear kids go ‘Oh, cool the Ghostbusters!’ and I think ‘Yeah, your parents are doing it right,” said Brija, known online as the Buster Biker.
Brija was in Galena on Saturday to take part with a crew of other Ghostbuster enthusiasts to participate in the annual Galena Halloween Parade and Festival. The event drew thousands of people to the area, many of whom showed up hours in advance to get the best viewing spot.
“Last year we had close to 20,000 people,” said parade organizer and Galena Area Chamber of Commerce Director Barb Hocker. “... I’d hope we see the same this year.”
While the celebration was meant to be spooky, Hocker said organizers worked diligently to make sure it was safe, too. There was an increase in law enforcement presence from both local and state police at the event, and officers blocked off certain roads to protect pedestrians. The public was also asked to avoid rooftop viewing or drone usage.
There were more than 60 entries into the parade. People watched from the sidewalk in costumes ranging from classics like witches and pirates to novelties like a family of tacos and a group of over half a dozen red-and-white striped Waldos.
Brandy McKibben, of Marshalltown, Iowa, said Saturday marked her second time at the parade. She came with her family and dressed up as Winifred Sanderson, the red-headed witch from the movie “Hocus Pocus.”
“We just love it,” McKibben said. “We love the parade and seeing people dress up. … It’s like stepping into Halloweentown.”
Jodie Busse, of Chicago, attended the event with her three daughters, one of whom was celebrating a recent birthday. She hadn’t been to the parade in 12 years, and she said she was interested to see how it had grown.
“It’s something for the kids to do, the kids and the family,” she said. “I’m excited.”
The parade is also a boon for area business owners, many of whom saw an increase in business as people stopped by to visit and shop ahead of the festivities. Gail Bower was working the register Saturday at her shop, Galena Kids Toy Store and Learning Center, dressed in a Scooby-Doo costume as customers flowed in throughout the day.
“It’s wonderful. It’s really great for business,” she said of the celebration. “And it’s so much fun for everyone too. … For the people who come into town or the locals who drop by, it’s like their highlight of the year.”
