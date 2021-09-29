An Asbury man has been sentenced to five years of informal probation for two child endangerment incidents that occurred last year.
John E. Ryan, 52, of Asbury, Iowa, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of child endangerment with injury.
As part of a plea deal, a related charge of first-degree burglary was dismissed.
Court documents state that officers were called to Ryan's residence on Feb. 6, 2020, for a report of an assault. Ryan told authorities that he and his then-12-year-old daughter were trying out boxing gloves, and she got hit in the face. He also admitted to having six beers that day.
However, documents state that Ryan's daughter, as well as two other children who were present, said Ryan removed his gloves, grabbed the girl's hair and punched her in the face after she punched him in the back of the head.
Authorities were again called to Ryan's residence on Oct. 11 for reports of a disturbance, documents state. A 10-year-old girl reported that Ryan held a knife to her fingers and threatened to cut them off. The girl had a small cut on one of her fingers.
As part of his sentence, Ryan must comply with a no-contact order issued for the girl involved in the Oct. 11 incident.