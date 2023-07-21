Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Live music and a farmers market are among the activities planned for an event next month in Guttenberg.
A “Celebrate Guttenberg” event will be held Aug. 5.
A farmers market is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
The event also includes carnival games at local businesses and a 7 p.m. street dance featuring Elizabeth Mary Music.
The Guttenberg Motel is sponsoring a free youth fishing tournament Aug. 5.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. with weigh-in and awards at 11 a.m.
Call 563-252-1433 for tournament registration and other information.
