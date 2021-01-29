GUTTENBERG, Iowa — For more than half a century, Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics has been a staple of the small rural communities it serves.
“It’s about truly being as good as anybody, regardless of size,” said Tim Ahlers, CEO. “We have high expectations.”
This month, GMHC celebrates its 60th anniversary. Family medicine physician Dr. Andy Smith, who has been with the hospital for 37 of those years, has seen both the medical field and the Guttenberg area change in many ways during that time. But he said one thing hasn’t changed: the GMHC staff’s commitment to excellent patient care.
“Everybody’s kind of got the same attitude that we want to provide care for the community, and that’s been our driver,” he said. “Whatever that care is — and that has evolved — it’s always been about providing the best care we can.”
GMHC was established as a nonprofit municipal hospital on January 3, 1961. Sixty years later, it is still owned by the city and governed by an elected board of directors.
Karen Merrick, the current president of the board, said the local ownership of the hospital has long been a point of pride. She told a story from her time as Guttenberg’s mayor during the 1980s, when she was approached by a corporation that proposed to buy the hospital from the city. The idea, she said, “floated like a lead balloon.”
“There’s always been this strong sense of pride and ownership in the hospital,” she said. “Long before I got on the board, the people who have been elected to that board have been clearly dedicated to the quality of health care in the community and the growth of the hospital to be an up-to-date, modern facility. We’ve been very lucky as a community to have that dedication.”
Although the hospital continues to be independent, it affiliated with Dubuque’s Finley Hospital in 1998, becoming a member of the UnityPoint Health Community Network. In 2017, it switched to a partnership with Mercy Health Network.
“We kind of have the best of both worlds where we’re part of a bigger system and have access to resources, but we are still very much locally governed and can make our decisions based on what’s best for our community,” Ahlers said.
In 2011, GMHC opened a new $16 million hospital with larger private rooms, increased parking and a helicopter landing pad. The modern facility is a valuable resource, but Merrick emphasized that the true treasure of the Guttenberg hospital is its staff.
“A hospital isn’t about the building; it’s about the quality care provided by the people who work there,” she said. “To have physicians that drive the quality impacts everybody in that hospital.”
Today, the 25-bed hospital employs about 160 staff and offers general medicine and surgical services as well as obstetric and newborn care. In addition to operating the community ambulance service, the hospital also operates three family practice clinics in Guttenberg, Garnavillo and Edgewood.
As a critical-access hospital, GMHC has resources to provide both acute and skilled care.
Many of those resources, such as the respiratory therapy department, have been vital during the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility’s ability to provide high-flow oxygen therapy allows critical patients to be treated locally, and its three negative pressure rooms can control airflow to contain the spread of airborne viruses such as COVID-19.
As cases surged across the state of Iowa in November, GMHC also felt the strain. Ahlers said that, at one point, the hospital had 15 patients, 12 of whom had COVID-19. Thanks to staff who were cross-trained and willing to pick up extra shifts to lend a hand, the facility was able to meet the demand.
“What we’ve become over 60 years enabled us to take care of our community in a time of crisis,” Ahlers said. “To be there for your community and fulfill your mission when you’re going through challenging times like a global pandemic, that’s priceless.”
Merrick is hopeful that GMHC’s response to the current crisis will become another point of pride for future generations of hospital employees and Guttenberg residents.
“I hope 60 years from now, whoever is looking back on the 120th anniversary can look back and say, ‘All those years ago when they had that pandemic … it was at that point that the hospital expanded to meet the challenges of the new century and the needs of the community we serve,’” she said.