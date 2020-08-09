Dubuque police officials say they are “not prepared” to publicly release body and dashboard camera video of an arrest of a man who said he couldn’t breathe and experienced a seizure after just having been pepper-sprayed.
Onlookers with cellphones captured on video parts of the incident that have been widely shared on social media, sparking outrage and prompting the Police Department to launch an internal investigation into the July 10 arrest of Yoosuf K. Moment, 41.
“We fully intended on releasing the video, because we felt it was the most accurate representation of the event as it unfolded, and not video recorded by a bystander after the fact,” Police Chief Mark Dalsing said. “But, because Mr. Moment has indicated he intends to pursue litigation, we have to run everything through our attorney before we release it. But, it is our hope it will be released in the near future.”
A lawsuit has yet to be filed.
Additionally, Dalsing said the department has concluded its investigation of the arrest.
“Because it’s a personnel matter, we won’t discuss it, other than to confirm nobody’s employment status has changed as a result of the investigation,” he said. “It was relatively short in nature due to the fact Mr. Moment declined to come in and speak with our investigator, as did several witnesses.”
Police say Moment was pepper- sprayed as he resisted officers, who called for an ambulance, which took Moment to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. He was treated and released into police custody and charged with driving while barred and interference with official acts. Moment was adamant he had not been driving, according to court documents.
Over the past five years, the department has averaged 3,400 arrests per year. Of those, force was needed in 6% of arrests, with pepper spray deployed in about 1% of arrests, according to Dalsing.
“It is actually lower on the use-of-force continuum than a lot of other things,” he told City Council Members during a “Black Lives Matter” work session last week.
“If an officer has to go hands-on with somebody, chances are they’re going down on the ground, they’re going to be scraping and somebody’s going to get hurt,” Dalsing said. “(Pepper spray) attaches to the mucus membranes and takes away the desire to fight. ... In a couple hours the individual recovers.”
While low on the department’s use-of-force scale, “it’s still painful ... and was it necessary in the situation?” said Dereka Williams, president of the Switching Places Foundation.
The department invited members of Switching Places Foundation to view police camera videos of the arrest. The group formed as an outgrowth of peaceful protests and rallies held in Dubuque in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Social media posts alleged Moment, who is Black, was treated roughly.
“Questionable force was used,” Williams wrote in an online post. “However, some rumors of what happened appear not valid.”
Reached Wednesday, she said: “From what I saw, yeah, he was defensive … and then the (pepper spray) came.”
Williams said she appreciated the opportunity to view police footage of the arrest, but said it should be made publicly available “to make sure we are being treated fairly and police are doing what they’re supposed to do, which is protecting and serving, and not punishing minorities.”