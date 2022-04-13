A downtown Dubuque church will begin a structural diagnostic evolution later this month after what was believed to be exterior tuck-pointing issues pointed to a potentially bigger problem.
“We thought we were dealing with one thing and moving on to our next project,” said Pastor Lillian Daniel. “But it turned out to be something else.”
Members of First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St., began noticing the rapid appearance of substantial cracks in the plaster walls of the church’s sanctuary. Early assessments by local structural engineers revealed possible structural deficiencies in the church roof that could be impacting the weight distribution in the building below.
Starting during the week of April 25, the church’s W.A. Johnson Opus 277 organ purchased in 1869 and a pair of stained-glass windows — one, a Tiffany — will be removed from the church’s north-facing wall. A Chicago-based engineering firm then will assess the damage and make recommendations for repairs.
It is estimated the organ removal will take about four to six weeks, with additional repairs taking six months to one year, according to church officials.
“The full extent of the problem has yet to be determined,” said Merle Santjer, chairman of the church’s Board of Trustees. “We’ve gotten the X-ray. This next part will be like getting the MRI or CT scan. That will give us a more accurate idea of the extent of what we’re dealing with and what will be needed.”
As a result, the church’s sanctuary and the social hall beneath it have remained vacant because of safety concerns.
The congregation was welcomed to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church for its March 6 service. Since March 13, First Congregational has been hosting its Sunday services at Steeple Square.
It’s not the first time congregants have been displaced in the history of the church, which was built in 1860. However, Daniel said faith and community support don’t only exist within the church walls.
“We’re much more than just a church building,” she said. “We’re a community, and we have a large footprint in the community that extends beyond our members. I believe that will only bring us together and make us stronger as we learn what’s next for our worship space.”