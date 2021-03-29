CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade’s two senior communities, River Bend Retirement Community and Shady Rest Care Center, have once again opened their doors to in-person visitors after nearly a year of restrictions.
Multiple factors led to the decision on visitors at River Bend, according to Vicki Nemmers, regional manager.
These include the majority of the facility’s residents and staff having been fully vaccinated, and a relatively low positivity rate for Dubuque County.
Rachel Feeney, the administrator at Shady Rest, explained that one chief reason for being shut down originally was an order mandated by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. These rules have since changed.