Dubuque’s Grand Opera House has announced its new leadership.
Nick Halder has assumed the reins as the organization’s executive and artistic director. He began in the role this week, just ahead of the Grand’s return to live theater after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I look forward to building upon the 50-year history of the organization and further collaborations with Rising Star Theatre Company and other organizations throughout Dubuque,” Halder stated in a press release.
During his 15-year career in nonprofit theater and higher education, Halder most recently served as the co-founder and producing artistic director of Rising Star Theatre Company in Dubuque and theater director in residence at Clarke University.
A native of northwest Iowa, Halder came to Dubuque in 2005 to collaborate with Rising Star co-founder Megan Schumacher at the Grand for its summer youth production. He returned the following three summers to help develop the company’s programmatic offerings.
“We are excited that Nick is local and appreciates the value of theater as an artistic outlet for children and adults,” Grand Board President Tara Brock stated in the release. “We expect that this will be a great transition and are confident that Nick will continue to build on the strengths of Frank McClain and the quality work he has done for the Grand over the last six years.”
McClain announced his resignation earlier this year.