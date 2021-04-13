An upcoming volunteer event aims to create a healthier Dubuque County watershed.
The Catfish Creek Watershed cleanup event will be held beginning at 9 a.m. May 1. It is organized by Dubuque County Conservation, Dubuque Metropolitan Solid Waste Agency, City of Dubuque and Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Organizers will provide limited supplies of gloves, bags, trash grabbers and vests when needed, according to a press release.
Participants will focus on cleaning up public lands along the branches of Catfish Creek.
Participants can sign up through the Facebook pages for the Dubuque County Conservation Board, Dubuque Metro Landfill or City of Dubuque or by visiting eventbrite.com/e/148778495485.