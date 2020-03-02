BOSCOBEL, Wis. – Authorities said a woman faces multiple drug charges after an investigation in Boscobel.
Susan R. Helton, 31, of Boscobel, was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at her residence on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, delivery of meth in a school zone, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of THC-second or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release today from the Boscobel Police Department.
It states that the arrest followed the execution of a search warrant Saturday at Helton’s residence at 1408 Grove St.
Police reported that a recent traffic stop of a vehicle leaving her residence provided additional information that prompted police to request the search warrant.
"The Boscobel Police Department takes all reports of drug distribution seriously, and with the youth in our community being a priority, offenses of this type, in close proximity to our schools, will not be tolerated," the release states.