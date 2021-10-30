MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa mayoral and City Council candidates discussed a variety of issues, from their priorities if elected to the future of a downtown green space, at a forum Thursday evening.
The forum was sponsored by the Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce and featured candidates for the Nov. 2 election.
City Council Member Kevin Kuhlman and former Mayor Tom Messerli are running for mayor after current Mayor Don Schwenker declined to run for reelection.
On the City Council, incumbent Josh Collister faces challenger Jim Trivette for an at-large seat. Trivette did not attend Thursday’s forum.
Candidates for two uncontested races also attended the forum: current Council Member Brent Good, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in Ward 3 and is now running to fulfill the two years left in the term; and Richard Rickerl, who is running for the Ward 4 seat currently held by Nathan Woodward, who did not file for reelection.
At the forum, candidates were asked to list their top priorities if elected.
Collister emphasized the importance of completing the city’s current initiatives, such as the Platt Street project and ongoing sewer work, in a fiscally responsible manner.
“We need to do (the projects) at budget or under budget,” he said.
Kuhlman voiced his support for outdoor recreation initiatives, including paving a trail near the Maquoketa River. He also said he would like to capitalize on the city’s recently-installed fiber optic system to attract jobs.
Messerli said as mayor, he would prioritize opening City Hall and city meetings to the public. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are currently asked to attend meetings such as Thursday’s forum via Zoom.
Candidates were also asked for their position on several topics, including their vision for the future use of a downtown green space.
The area, located at the corner of South Main and East Pleasant streets, has remained a vacant green space after debris was cleared away from a January 2008 fire that severely damaged the downtown.
Messerli, who was serving as mayor during the fire, explained that the original plan was to sell the space to recoup some of the losses the city incurred during the cleanup and fighting of the fire.
“It’s been quite a while, nobody’s bought it, and it’s grown on the community,” he said. “I would not be opposed to it staying a park, but if somebody wanted to buy it, I would encourage (the city) to sell it.”
Kuhlman praised the way community events in the green space have boosted visibility for local businesses.
“I’d like to see a permanent concert stage built there … and get more space so people can gather,” he said.
Collister acknowledged the positive atmosphere created by events held in the space, while noting that it is still listed for sale as a development property and could generate money for the city if sold.