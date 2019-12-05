Holy Family Catholic Schools will provide transportation to students impacted by the closure of two of its elementary schools next fall.
School buses will pick up students who currently attend Holy Ghost Elementary School and St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program from those two campuses each day.
They will be taken to St. Columbkille or Resurrection elementary schools and then returned to the Holy Ghost and St. Anthony campuses at the end of the day.
“We are grateful for it because this was a huge question mark,” said Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann. “This was something we had promised our parents that we’d work on and that we’re going to be able to deliver on for next year.”
Members of Holy Family’s Board of Education voted this fall to end elementary programming at Holy Ghost and at St. Anthony’s English-based program for the 2020-2021 school year. Affected students will be able to attend classes at Holy Family’s other campuses.
However, officials recognized that transporting students to their new campuses could be a “huge” barrier for families, Bormann said.
Holy Family students can ride Dubuque Community Schools buses to and from class if they live near an existing district bus route that also goes by their school.
Students who live far enough away from their school to qualify for busing but are not served by a route can receive a transportation reimbursement.
There currently are not any bus routes serving St. Anthony and Holy Ghost students, Bormann said, noting that not all students have access to transportation. Other families might not work near where their children would attend school next year.
“We knew that because of these transitions that that would be a huge barrier for them to access the West End and the South End of town,” Bormann said.
Students also will be able to access before- and after-school care at Holy Ghost and St. Anthony, which will also continue to offer early-childhood services next year.
“It works out well, and quite honestly, it’s about the best outcome we could have hoped for given the circumstances,” Bormann said.
Todd Wessels, principal of Holy Ghost Elementary, said transportation had been a big concern for families when officials announced his school’s closure. Many of his students walk to school, and some families do not have vehicles or only have access to one.
“The idea, if families can still drop off here at Holy Ghost like they have been … just relieves that fear of the distance for families who work in a business down here,” Wessels said. “They’re not going to another part of town to take their kids to school.”
Ernie Bolibaugh, transportation manager for Dubuque Community Schools, said the arrangement will not interrupt any of the district’s normal routes.