The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Camille C. Eastburn, 25, of 205 Bluff St., No. 3F, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Friday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Eastburn assaulted Blake G. Bonar, 29, at their residence early Friday.
- David A. Ryder, 62, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Thursday at his residence on three counts of domestic assault. Court documents state that Ryder assaulted his wife, Sharon R. Ryder, 56, and their two daughters, Jennifer R. Ryder, 24, and Emma C. Ryder, 21, at their home Thursday.
- Angela C. Isenhower, 47, no permanent address, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging escape from custody. Court documents state that Isenhower failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Jan. 4.
- David S. Washburn, 30, of Livingston, Wis., and Bailey M. Valentine, 20, of Epworth, Iowa, were arrested at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday at the corner of 18th Street and Central Avenue. Washburn was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Valentine was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging possession of meth.