Margie Coakley was just 18 years old when she met 22-year-old Don Welsh at Melody Mill, the Dubuque dance hall where many young couples fell in love.
During an era when dance halls were in the middle of cornfields, legions of Big Band fans flocked to hear Guy Lombardo, Glenn Miller, Eddie Howard and Don Hoy, among others.
“We saw them and many more,” said Margie Welsh, now 85, of Dubuque. “We just loved to dance. We loved to jitterbug. Mack the Knife was one of our favorites.”
Don, now 89, took Margie on their first official date to the Armar Ballroom in Marion, Iowa, where they danced to the Sammy Kaye Orchestra.
“We dance a little slower now,” he said.
After dating just a short while, the couple went shopping for a diamond engagement ring before Don began his military service. He would spend most of it overseas.
“I didn’t want to lose her,” Don said. “So we had to get that ring.”
Margie said it was his kind nature and the things they had in common that first attracted her to Don.
“He was always very kind to people,” she said. “And we both loved golf. I learned to enjoy baseball, which he’s very passionate about.”
The couple wrote letters to each other. Margie said in the two years they were separated, they were able to talk on the phone just once.
“It was a three-minute call, and it cost $40,” she said.
The couple married June 22, 1957, in Margie’s home church, St. Patrick’s Church in Garryowen, Iowa. They moved onto the property in Key West where Don’s family owned Oakland Farms Dairy, and where he had been born and raised. Don helped his father run the dairy, while Margie worked at Northwestern Bell.
They moved down the road from the dairy once they had their children — Kris Osweiler, Roger, Ann Welsh, Michele Osterberger and Michael — then moved back to the dairy property 29 years ago. They also have 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
Margie stayed home with the kids while Don ran the dairy until 1972. Then he owned a Ziebart rustproofing franchise for several years before taking a job at Finley Hospital where he retired after 30 years.
“I worked in the maintenance department,” he said.
Margie said that was a modest description.
“He could fix anything,” she said.
Don has lost sight in one eye due to macular degeneration, and much of what he can see is limited to shadows now.
“It’s scary,” Margie said. “But I’m his guiding light now.”
Don spent eight years as son Michael’s baseball coach, something he truly loved after his years of playing Prairie League baseball.
Ann Welsh, of Kansas City, Mo., remembers going to her dad’s Prairie League games every Sunday.
“We’d fill a steel milk container with water and a ladle so the guys could get a drink,” she said. “We loved going to his games as a family. I don’t think we ever missed one.”
Likewise, Ann said her parents rarely missed their school and sporting events, either.
“I played basketball at Wahlert (Catholic High School) back in the days when it was half-court,” she said. “Dad thought that was as boring as watching paint dry. But he would never miss. And even though he can’t see much anymore, if my sister (Michele’s) son Jack has a game, he’ll go. He can’t see a lot that’s going on, but he’s there.”
A talented seamstress, Margie worked in the alterations department at Armstrong’s Department Store and also spent time doing administrative work at Loras College, Dupaco Community Credit Union and St. Joseph Key West School.
“She made my sister Kris’s wedding dress and all of the bridesmaids’ dresses,” Ann said. “She made us prom dresses and homecoming dresses and used her wedding dress to make dresses for my sisters and I for our first communions and confirmations.”
Christmas Eve was always a big event at Don and Margie’s house. Ann said that even though her mother didn’t particularly like to cook, she loved to plan something special every year for the big Christmas Eve meal and would spend days getting everything ready.
Margie admits she can get in over her head with wanting everything to be just right.
“Then I have to tell myself, ‘There’s only one God, and his name isn’t Margie,’” she said, laughing.
Michele Osterberger, of Marion, Iowa, said her parents have surrounded themselves with friends who have become family.
“To this day, friends of Mom’s and Dad’s and their families are close to us,” she said.
For their 60th wedding anniversary, the family celebrated with a party at Happy’s Place in Key West. The theme was a ballroom dance, and it led to a memory Ann said she and her siblings hold especially dear.
“We were able to video Mom and Dad dancing,” she said. “It’s an amazing video and one of my favorite things ever. The DJ we had said Dad was as smooth as butter. To have that video of them dancing on their anniversary is a special keepsake.”
Ann said family was, and still is, the most important part of her parents’ lives. She remembers how her parents managed to seat everyone at those Christmas Eve dinners.
“We’d have a table the whole length of a room and around the corner,” she said. “No kid tables. However we could do it, everyone sat at the same table. They just always thought family should sit together.”
While they have common interests, Margie said she and Don are very different people.
“I’ll call the fire department before anybody smells smoke,” she said. “He won’t call until the house has burned down. That’s how different we are.”
Don jokes that he knows what has kept them together for 65 years.
“I’m very agreeable,” he said.
Margie rolled her eyes a bit.
“Most of the time,” she said. “But it’s also about communication. That’s so important. And saying, ‘I’m sorry.’ (Marriage) is probably one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever had.”
