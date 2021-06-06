Police said a woman has been hospitalized after jumping off the U.S. 61/151 bridge linking Dubuque and Wisconsin.
Police responded at 2:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of a female subject apparently contemplating jumping from the bridge, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
“She ultimately did jump, and she was retrieved by boaters in the area,” McClimon said.
McClimon said the woman was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
“She remains in the hospital,” McClimon said this morning.