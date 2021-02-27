A man accused of pointing a gun at a woman during a Dubuque robbery recently was sentenced to probation.
Leam A. Tank, 28, no permanent address, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A two-year prison sentence was suspended.
Court documents state that Tank; Patrick O. Kleckner, 28, of Savanna, Ill.; Chelsey A. Sisler, 31, no permanent address; and Heather M. Martin, 31, of Stockton, Ill., were doing drugs in Martin’s room at Hampton Inn Dubuque, 3434 Dodge St., on Aug. 27. Tank, Sisler and another person left and got into a vehicle. Martin and Kleckner left shortly after.
Martin reported that Kleckner grabbed her wallet and tried to get into the vehicle. Martin saw Tank pointing a gun at her head, so she let go, and the vehicle fled, documents state.
Martin called Dubuque police the next day, after she was alerted that someone tried to use one of her credit cards at a Platteville, Wis., motel.
Platteville police found the vehicle. In ensuing interviews, Tank admitted to having a gun and telling Martin to let go of the wallet, documents state. Kleckner admitted to being involved in the robbery, and Sisler admitted to using money stolen from Martin to rent a motel room.
Kleckner pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, while being a habitual offender. He was sentenced in December to five years of probation.
Sisler is charged with second-degree robbery and has pleaded not guilty. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 15.