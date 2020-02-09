SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque Stork Affair 2020, 1 p.m., Hotel Julien, 200 Main St. The Stork Affair is a place to find all kinds of resources for all things related to growing your family plus raise money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older to attend. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, Feb. 10
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 Kennedy Road. Open to all Finley Retirees. Come enjoy lunch and fellowship.
Make it Monday: Farmhouse Stacked Books, 6 p.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Each month we try a new project we found online. Transform old books into a farmhouse-style decoration.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Granny Basketball Open Gym Play on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open Canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Story Time, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Story Time, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Story Time, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be cancelled.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only. 6:30 p.m. Start time. Details: Gary 563-542-8175.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Aging Well with Statera Team, 5 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions., 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Are you ready to change your life?
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Aging Well with Statera Team, 5 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Are you ready to change your life?
Asbury Eagles Club Pizza Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Carry out available.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 sit and sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be cancelled.
Friday, Feb. 14
Annual Winter Carnival at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 3 p.m., Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill. For 2020’s Winter Carnival over the President’s Day and Valentine’s Day Weekend, the resort’s annual winter celebration will feature all types of indoor and outdoor winter activities. Visit eagleridge.com for all details and packages.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Family Open Basketball Play on Friday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., ( accessible drop off entrance). Free event. 12:05 p.m. performance: Laura Southworth, vocal; Leslie Appleby, piano. Desserts and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund voucher program.
S.T.E.A.M. Fun Fridays with Valen-Slime, 3:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Children and families are invited to come every Friday afternoon to discover and create something new in the Creation Station at James Kennedy Public Library. All ages welcome.
Today
2020 Rock the Rafters Dance Camp & Showcase, noon, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic High School, 2005 Kane St. Ages 4-12 welcome. Cost: $30 per participant, includes t-shirt, lunch and program.
3 Dawgs and a Bone, 5 p.m., Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa. Back from Iowa City, Steve Grismore’s 3 Dawgs and a (Trom) Bone Jazz quartet takes the stage.
Love Happens, 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. Love blossoms when Donna and Tom meet at the local gym. But navigating a new relationship is never easy. Luckily they have Phil and Rose (who will soon be celebrating 50 years together).
Nate Jenkins, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
The Princess and the Peas, 2 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Join us for this fun and funky retelling of a Hans Christian Andersen classic as we find out what happens when you put “princess-ness” to the test.
Youth Ensemble Winter Concert, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, 2728 Asbury Road, Ste 900.
Monday, Feb. 10
Love Happens, 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. Love blossoms when Donna and Tom meet at the local gym. But navigating a new relationship is never easy. Luckily they have Phil and Rose (who will soon be celebrating 50 years together).
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Love Happens, 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. Love blossoms when Donna and Tom meet at the local gym. But navigating a new relationship is never easy. Luckily they have Phil and Rose (who will soon be celebrating 50 years together).
The Office! A Musical Parody, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Singing! Dancing! Paper! See “The Office” Live on stage at Heritage Center.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Heywood Banks, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Heywood Banks is simply one-of-a-kind, almost impossible to describe, with a style his very own. Equal parts genius and buffoon, this songwriter-comic-singer.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Love Happens, 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. Love blossoms when Donna and Tom meet at the local gym. But navigating a new relationship is never easy. Luckily they have Phil and Rose (who will soon be celebrating 50 years together).
Thursday, Feb. 13
Jazz & Blues Jam ft. Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Join us at our open jazz session, third Thursday each month, with Round Midnight. New players always welcome to sit in, both singers and musicians. No cover.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Latin Lovers Night ft. DJ Papi, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Celebrate love, dance, and Latino culture at this extra special Latin Club Night from DJ Papi on Valentine’s Day Eve. No cover!
Love Happens, 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. Love blossoms when Donna and Tom meet at the local gym. But navigating a new relationship is never easy. Luckily they have Phil and Rose (who will soon be celebrating 50 years together).
Friday, Feb. 14
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Music by Rick Hoffmann, Denny Troy, Brian Marceau.
Ipop, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road. Free show. Pop, rock, country and much more. The latest generation of music has a longer lasting battery and more memory, churning out pop, rock, hip-hop, country, 80s, 90s and current.
Loose Gravel Duet, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
Love Happens, 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. Love blossoms when Donna and Tom meet at the local gym. But navigating a new relationship is never easy. Luckily they have Phil and Rose (who will soon be celebrating 50 years together).
Pal-entines and other Loves, Lost & Found — Readings & Tunes, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Enjoy an evening celebrating love, with local authors and musicians, from Dubuque Area Writers Guild & Smokestack. Whether you’re solo, partnered, with friends this Valentine’s Day, all are welcome.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Ron sings dance and song requests. Singing Elvis, Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Many More.
Searchlight Soul, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien, Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. Enjoy acoustic 90’s rock hits from this duo playing live at Riverboat Lounge.
Valentines’s Day Party with Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Walking Molly Live, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52 N.
VISUAL ARTS
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Trivia Night: Fox Animation, 7 p.m., Hotel Julien, Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. Gather a group of 3-5 of your smartest friends (the ones who are best known for their wealth of seemingly useless, random knowledge) and head to the Riverboat Lounge on Tuesdays for Trivia Night.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Community Movie Night: Footloose, 6 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. The City of Dubuque’s Leisure Services Department is hosting a “Community Movie Night” at the Five Flags Theater, located at 405 Main St. Come enjoy a nice, relaxing evening while watching “Footloose.”
Thursday, Feb. 13
Movie Night @ Carnegie-Stout, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Carnegie-Stout usually shows a movie suitable for adult audiences one evening each month. Admission, snacks, and friendly discussion are all free. Movie titles are announced about three weeks before the event.
Storytelling in Wildlife Photography presentation, 6 p.m., E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. Storytelling in Wildlife Photography. Presentation by Dubuque photographer Andreas Exner. Enjoy bird, wildlife, and nature photography.
LITERARY ARTS
Monday, Feb. 10
Geek Out! Book Club, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Geek Out! Book Club is for adults 18+ who enjoy quirky books: science fiction, fantasy, young adult, apocalyptic, cyberpunk, horror and more. No registration is required.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. First-fifth grades. Practice reading in a fun, interactive, and encouraging environment. Pre-registration required.
Lego Explorers, 4:15 p.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Kindergarten and older. With a new theme each month, help the characters in a short story but completing challenges with Legos/Duplo blocks. February theme: Obstacle Course.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Books & Brews, 6:30 p.m., Brickhaus Bar & Grill, 302 First St. N., Farley, Iowa. Ages 18 and older. Join us for this monthly roaming book club. Pick up your copy of The Weird Sisters today.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Black Walnuts — A Botanical and Culinary Adventure, 4 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Intro to Beekeeping, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join local beekeeper, Ry Meyer, for this hands-on class that is three sessions long and will provide insight into the bee and the hive.
LEARNING
Today
Mines of Spain Sunday Program — Fish Fry Experience, 1 p.m., EB Lyons Center at the Mines of Spain, 8991 Suite B Bellevue Heights. Fish Fry Experience by Dennis Weiss on the biology of fish of the Mississippi including real fish and demonstration on how to properly fry fish. All ages welcome.
Monday, Feb. 10
Climate Crisis – Solution Focused, 6:30 p.m., Canticle of Creation Center-Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave. Jared McGovern will present “Climate Crisis — Solution Focused” at the Canticle of Creation Center, 3390 Windsor Ave.
iPads for Seniors, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Start your Maker life by learning the basics on our iPads (or your own tablet, if you have one). We’ll share about the things you can create, using our devices — videos, photos, podcasts, and art.
Thursday, Feb. 13
iPad Options, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third St. NE, Farley, Iowa. Start your Maker life by learning the basics on our iPads (or your own tablet, if you have one). We’ll share about the things you can create, using our devices — videos, photos, podcasts, and art.
Maker Class: iPads for Seniors, 2:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Start your Maker life by learning the basics on our iPads (or your own tablet, if you have one). We’ll share about the things you can create, using our devices — videos, photos, podcasts, and art.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Feb. 10
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
SNAP Dubuque 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Thursday, Feb 13
Overeaters Anonymous 9:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St. Overeaters Anonymous Preamble: Overeaters Anonymous is a Fellowship of individuals who want to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for members, diets or scales.
Yoga Fury — Get Zen! 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Let it out with Kaity Kemp at no-judgment, affirming Yoga Fury, 2nd Thursday monthly. Cost is $15 for the drop-in yoga you need and a shot during break.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Tuesday Euchre 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday, Feb. 13
Dollar Burger Night, 5 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for $1 burgers! Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are only .50 cents each.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Dubuque New Car Dealer Show, 10 a.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Don’t miss the 2020 Dubuque New Car Dealer Show brought to you by the Dubuque New Car & Truck Dealers Association. Discover over 120 new vehicles on the first floor of the Grand River Center.
Monday, Feb. 10
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb 13
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Have questions about your smartphone or tablet? Come in with your device, and we’ll do our best to help you figure it out.
Thursday, Feb 13
B2B-2 Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main Street. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.