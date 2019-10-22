Galena Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Halloween-themed children’s event this week.

The Spooky Kids Fest will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Galena Arts and Recreation Center, 11084 U.S. 20 W.

Children can come in their costumes to enjoy treats and Halloween crafts, according to a post on the chamber’s website.

The festival is part of a series of events planned by the chamber of commerce to celebrate Halloween.

There is no charge for children to attend, but donations will be accepted.

