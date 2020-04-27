A judge has dismissed a criminal charge against a Dubuque woman who was accused of stabbing a man earlier this month.
Jalohn D. Miller, 21, of 490 W. Locust St., was arrested April 13 after being treated at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for injuries sustained in the incident. She was charged with domestic assault while using or displaying a weapon.
According to court documents, Dwana R. Miller, 57, also of 490 W. Locust St., called police April 13 after she heard a scream and found her granddaughter Jalohn Miller “with her hands covered in blood.”
Responding officers found Kanie K. Bragg, 24, of Davenport, Iowa, sitting in a bedroom with a puncture wound to his arm. Documents state that Bragg would not tell police what happened, but said “he did not want ‘her’ to get in trouble.’” He declined medical treatment.
Documents state that Jalohn Miller reported that she was in the bedroom when Bragg, the father of her child, came in angry over the internet not working. Miller said Bragg started hitting her, so she stabbed him with a pair of scissors.
Prosecutors asked for the charge to be dropped because they were not confident they could secure a conviction at trial.