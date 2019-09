News in your town

UPDATE: Dubuque murder trial: On the stand, husband denies killing wife, explains internet searches

Dubuque campground once again closed by rising river

UPDATE: Flood warning in effect for Grant County

Authorities: Worker injured in 18-foot fall from bridge outside of Maquoketa

Supervisors shoot down proposal to vacate stretch of road north of Guttenberg

Authorities: Shullsburg motorist arrested on 3 charges, including being armed while intoxicated

LIVE UPDATES: 3rd day of Dubuque murder trial of man accused of killing wife with rake