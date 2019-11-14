The launch of a new phone application will put sports betting in the palm of one’s hand.
Q Sportsbook in Dubuque this week unveiled an app that, once set up, will allow users to bet on sports without visiting the casino in person. It is free to download and available for both Apple and Android devices.
Q Casino and Hotel General Manager Brian Rakestraw said he expects the offering to be a big hit.
“It is a huge convenience factor for the guests,” he said. “You don’t have to get in your car and make a special trip to the casino to make a bet.”
The new betting option comes less than three months after Q Casino and Hotel opened Dubuque’s first sportsbook. Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque followed suit shortly thereafter, opening FanDuel Sportsbook during the first week of September.
The two sportsbooks have generated significant interest since.
The sports betting handle — or amount wagered — at Diamond Jo was nearly $1.2 million in October. Q Sportsbook reported a handle of about $867,000 that month.
Bettors still will have the option of placing their wagers in person.
Rakestraw, however, is confident that the introduction of mobile betting will provide a boost to wagering totals.
“In other markets where they have introduced mobile apps, they have seen a good increase,” he said. “It is too early to say exactly how it will impact us, but we do believe it will impact us positively.”
Q Casino’s mobile app will face some local competition before too long.
FanDuel Director of Publicity Kevin Hennessy said the company is working with regulators and plans to launch its own mobile app in the near future, although a specific date has not been established.
The company has launched similar mobile offerings in other states and seen firsthand how it can change the gambling experience.
“Sports betting has increased overall in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Indiana when online wagering was introduced into a competitive and open marketplace,” Hennessy wrote via email. “New Jersey and Pennsylvania have seen nearly 80% of sports bets come through mobile options.”
Before the Q Sportsbook app can be used, customers must visit the casino.
Rakestraw said customers must come to the facility, present an ID and fill out a form prior to downloading the phone app. He said hundreds of people pre-registered for the app before it went live and at least 100 more stopped by the casino Wednesday to sign up.
Residents from any state can register and use the app. However, they must be within Iowa state lines to place a wager.
Customers can deposit or withdraw cash from their online accounts by visiting the sportsbook in person. Q Sportsbook also is partnering with a third-party institution that will allow bettors to utilize PayPal or online banking to deposit or withdraw funds.
In the months since sports betting was legalized, Q Casino and Hotel has seen increased business in the bar and restaurant that connect to the sportsbook. While customers will no longer have to place their bets in person, Rakestraw is confident that customers will continue to flock to the venue.
“I believe we’ll still have nice crowds,” he said. “We are set up for groups of people who want to come hang out, have a good time and watch the game.”