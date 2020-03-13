For Dubuque and Iowa firefighters, tackling mental health within the department may not be all that different from handling a hazardous materials spill.
“Awareness, operations and technician,” instructor Brandon Dreiman, of the Indianapolis Fire Department, said of the stages and level of training for responding to a hazardous spill. “Your job is awareness. It’s not to evaluate or control, or to treat or stop. Our key is we need this person who is suicidal to speak with a professional.”
More than 30 firefighters from nine Iowa departments gathered in Dubuque on Thursday for the first day of a two-day class to help peers struggling with addiction, grief, post-traumatic stress, depression, anxiety and other behavioral health issues.
Sponsored by the Iowa Professional Fire Fighters and Dubuque Fire Department, the classroom training focused on how to spot warning signs, serve as a bridge to community resources and build a support network for members within departments.
Suicide among firefighters, law enforcement, paramedics, 911 dispatchers and other first responders has reached “epidemic proportions” in the U.S and continues to increase in Iowa, said Martin FitzPatrick, president of Dubuque Professional Fire Fighters Local 25.
Firefighters and law enforcement officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, a division of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
PTSD and depression rates among firefighters and police officers are nearly five times higher than the civilian population.
The International Association of Fire Fighters estimates about 15% of members have attempted suicide, according to the association.
“I think traditionally in the fire department, it’s always been kind of a badge of honor not to speak out or share your emotions,” FitzPatrick said. “As firefighter, we tend to compartmentalize and move on. We’re at the point now with high suicide rates and PTSD that it’s very important to realize the value of training like this.”
While the Dubuque Fire Department has been fortunate not to have seen any suicides, a stigma of mental illness within the department lingers, Dubuque Fire Lt. Jesse Coulson said.
“It’s about bringing awareness that it’s OK to talk about some of these things we’ll experience,” Coulson said.
Coulson said he plans to use the training to expand a peer support network within the department to include trauma counselors in addition to a chaplain and an employee-assistance program.
Sioux City firefighter Devan Schipper was among the firefighters who gathered at the Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility Thursday.
The department has a peer support team, of which Schipper is a member.
“We want to be preemptive rather than reactive,” he said. “We call each other brothers and sisters. For that to be totally true, we ought to be able to bring anything to each other.”