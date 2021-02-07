GALENA, Ill. -- Authorities said a juvenile was injured Saturday night in a crash in rural Galena in which icy road conditions were a factor.
The juvenile from Scales Mound, whose name was not released, was taken by private vehicle to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 7:05 p.m. Saturday on West Wachter Road at its intersection with Farmstead Drive. A press release states that the juvenile was driving east on West Wachter "when she came upon a slower-moving vehicle due to icy road conditions." The juvenile hit the brakes, but the juvenile's vehicle slid into the rear of a vehicle driven by Stanislav G. Grozev, 36, of Park Ridge.
The juvenile was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.