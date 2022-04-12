Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Dubuque, Dyersville and Guttenberg, Iowa.
A recreational vehicle upholstery business is relocating from southwest Wisconsin to Dubuque.
Bauer RV Upholstery, currently located at 505 W. Main St. in Dickeyville, Wis., will move into a space at 7680 Commerce Park over the coming months after outgrowing its current location.
“We’ve been very successful,” owner Lisa Bauer said. “We need more wiggle room. We can hardly move in here.”
Bauer opened the business after losing her job at Flexsteel Industries when it moved out of the recreational vehicle business in 2020. Bauer worked in customer service in the RV division and spent 23 years with the company.
When Flexsteel auctioned off items and equipment from its RV division, Bauer bought everything she could and started Bauer RV Upholstery.
“For all of the customers I knew that we had, if Flexsteel fell off the face of the earth, no one would be there to take care of them,” she said. “We felt that we needed to make a go of it.”
The business primarily focuses on replacing RV cover kits and reupholstering seating in Flexsteel RVs, but Bauer said the business also has replacement parts for Flexsteel RVs that can’t be found anywhere else. She noted that her business takes orders from around the U.S. and even as far away as Australia.
Bauer said the lease on the business’s new space in Dubuque started this month, but the lease on its Dickeyville space ends in September. The business will move into the Dubuque location over the next several months.
The new location will offer more space to spread out. Bauer said she stores items in multiple sheds in Dickeyville, but the Dubuque space will allow everything to be under one roof.
Bauer RV Upholstery employs 10 people, all of whom will work out of the new location. All of the employees are former Flexsteel employees except Bauer’s son, Mason, who does operations and marketing for the business.
“I couldn’t do it without them,” Bauer said of her employees.
While Bauer RV Upholstery typically does business by appointment, the office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The business can be reached at 563-542-4902 or at bauerrvupholstery.com.
Sisters open secondhand store in Guttenberg
Following the closure of a Guttenberg secondhand shop, two sisters have opened a new one in town.
Linda Hackett and Penny Rausch recently opened Henny Penny’s Retail and Rentals at 420 S. River Park Drive. The business is located in the space that used to house Imagine the Possibilities, which was where Hackett used to work.
“When the store was closing (in February), I said to Penny, ‘I wish I had the money to open my own secondhand store,’” Hackett said. “And she said, ‘Let’s just do it.’”
Hackett said the store accepts donated items, and many people already have dropped off donations since the April 4 opening. Mostly, though, she said she and her sister buy items to sell in their shop from estate sales and garage sales.
The sisters also are working to offer rentals through their business. Once that part of the business is up and running, people will be able to rent items such as tables and chairs for celebrations.
“It’s been great,” Hackett said of the store’s success. “Everybody in the community has been wonderful. We’ve been really busy. It’s just something positive for our community to have another store open.”
Henny Penny’s Retail and Rentals is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The store can be reached at 563-252-0014.
Bookstore, coffee shop, gift shop brewing in Dyersville
A Dyersville woman will open a bookstore, coffee shop and gift store in the community.
Jacey Stanbro plans to open Aslan’s Square at 224 Second Ave. NE, located in the same building as the recently opened restaurant and bar Fuse.
“This is my first (business) venture,” Stanbro said. “It’s a dream come true to do it.”
Construction in the building began last week. Stanbro said she plans to open the store this summer.
Stanbro said she wanted to open a business that had a community-focused atmosphere in which customers can meet new people. She said the business will have the capacity to seat about 50 at a time.
“We’re doing more cozy vibes,” she said. “It will be a place to go where people can work, but there will also be a kids zone. It’ll be more aimed at families.”
The store will include books of all genres, as well as a used book section.
“I wanted people to have a place they can go where they can have their hands on a book and escape reality,” Stanbro said.
In addition, Aslan’s Square will offer coffee, tea and baked goods. Stanbro said she will announce the coffee vendor at a later time, as well as the local baker that will make the treats.
She added that she plans to establish hours later in the afternoon for those looking for an afternoon caffeine fix.
Stanbro said Aslan’s Square will feature many events upon opening, including painting nights and author speeches. She added that she will partner with Fuse on wine-and-cheese nights as well.
“I’m most excited to mingle with the community and see the growth in Dyersville,” she said.
Aslan’s Square will begin selling apparel, gifts and books this week on its website, aslanssquaredyersville.com. More announcements will be posted on the business’ Facebook page and on Instagram @aslanssquare.