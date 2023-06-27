Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
CASCADE, Iowa – Cascade High School’s student council designed mental-health awareness T-shirts that raised $827 for local mental-health education efforts.
The design and sale of the shirts was part of a state project initiative by the Iowa Association of Student Councils.
This year’s project theme was “Cultivating change, connecting students,” with the goal of helping students think deeper about student council and what it can offer their school.
The T-shirts included the slogan, “The world is a better place with you in it.”
Proceeds from shirt sales were donated to National Alliance for Mental Illnesses (NAMI) Dubuque. The organization will use the funds to help support education programs.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.