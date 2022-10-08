GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County voters next month will be asked whether county officials should advocate for a change in state law that would let the county increase a local lodging tax.
The referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot will ask residents whether the Jo Daviess County Board should "seek the passage of legislation in the Illinois General Assembly that would allow the county board to levy up to a 1% service tax on the billings of overnight guest accommodations in the county," according to materials from the county clerk's office. This tax would be added to the county's current 5% lodging tax.
County Board Chairperson Don Hill said if the legislature allows the change, the additional 1% tax would be distributed to emergency medical services departments throughout the county to help offset their costs.
"This wouldn't come onto (a resident's) tax bill or anything like that. It would be for visitors coming into the county," he said. "They use the (EMS) services just as much as the taxpayers in the county do, so this would be one way to have them help pay the bill."
Hill said the idea for the referendum arose during a legislative committee meeting of the county board with Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, who suggested the vote as a way to gauge resident support for such a measure before presenting it to the state.
County Clerk and Recorder Angela Kaiser said the referendum is an advisory question, meaning it is not legally binding. A simple majority approval is needed for the referendum to pass.
