PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Authorities say a man stole scrap metal and copper from southwest Wisconsin businesses.
Devon Bubolz, 30, of Pardeeville, was arrested at approximately 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Prairie Sand & Gravel, 34592 Crawford County K, Prairie du Chien, on charges of theft, trespassing and second-offense operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance, according to a social media post by the Prairie du Chien Police Department.
The post states that investigators responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle determined after a traffic stop that Bubulz had the stolen items and was under the influence of methamphetamine.