CASCADE, Iowa — Those who visited the Cascade Public Library Tuesday were able to catch a glimpse of potential library project plans.
A SPARK workshop session was held all day Tuesday at the library, giving the public a chance to see potential library plans and provide input. Dubuque-based FEH Design staff spent the time sketching out plans for 30 prospective sites around the city.
“It feels like we’re designing our future,” said Melissa Kane, library director.
The Cascade City Council voted in June to enter into an agreement with FEH Design to research library options, including finding new sites or seeing if expanding the current location is feasible. The current library building is about 50 years old, and conversations have been ongoing for years to find a bigger space.
Christy Monk, FEH Design principal and architect, said that all of the potential plans discussed so far would expand the library space from 2,222 square feet to over 7,000 square feet.
“Each site, besides the existing site, would require land acquisition,” she said.
The existing site would have to be expanded to two stories in order to get the right amount of space, Monk added. Other site plans sketched out on Tuesday included a space near the city pool and near a new city parking lot at Second Avenue Southwest and Buchanan Street Southwest.
Monk said that an advisory task force of around 60 community members has been helping outline needs and desired features in a new library space this summer. Besides more space in general, other elements include a large meeting room, smaller study room and more space for teens.
Kane said that having a designated spot for teenagers to hang out and find books they are interested in is also on her wish list.
But more space for the library’s collection is the most pressing concern.
“We’re pretty full to bursting,” she said. “We have no room on the shelves, and we can’t add shelves without getting rid of more seating. And I think we’ve already gotten rid of as much seating as we can.”
Kane said that the COVID-19 pandemic previously stalled meetings regarding a new or expanded library, and she was excited when FEH Design provided an opportunity to keep things moving forward.
“I feel like we can be so much more for the community,” she said.
David Moran, of Cascade, attended Tuesday’s workshop and said he was eager to see a library with more space, as he feels that a library can be a central hub for a community.
“I love libraries, and I think a lot of people do,” he said. “We just need a little bit more space.”
Another SPARK workshop session is being held today at the library. People can provide input from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and more prospective plans will be presented at 6 p.m.
Those interested in seeing sketches from the workshop sessions can do so at fehdesignsparks.com.