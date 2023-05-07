Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center plans to host an event in June celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month with a new block-party style format.

The Dubuque Pride Family Picnic & Block Party will take place from noon to 3 p.m. June 3 at the Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. The free event will take place inside and around MFC.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.