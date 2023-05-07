Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center plans to host an event in June celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month with a new block-party style format.
The Dubuque Pride Family Picnic & Block Party will take place from noon to 3 p.m. June 3 at the Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. The free event will take place inside and around MFC.
Last year’s pride event attracted more than 550 attendees, and organizers said in an announcement that they hope even more people will turn out this year.
The event will include food, music and vendor and resource booths. A free lunch will be available while supplies last, but area food trucks also will be in attendance with food for purchase.
There also will be a bounce house and face painting for children, as well as a dance area and selfie wall.
More information about the event is available online at mfcdbq.org.
