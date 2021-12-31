Running through Sunday, Jan. 2, Louis Murphy Park, 1700 S. Grandview Ave.
5 to 10 p.m. Drive through the park and enjoy the lights festival. Proceeds benefit Hillcrest Family Services. Cost: $10 per car in advance; $12 at the gate. Purchase tickets at any Hillcrest location or at any Dubuque Bank & Trust branch. More information: 563-845-0378.
Celebrating Sinatra: His Life in Music
Today, The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
8 p.m. Bryan Anthony and Hunter Fuerste’s American Vintage Orchestra return for a special New Year’s Eve performance featuring an homage to Frank Sinatra and other vocalists of the swing era. Cost: $35. More information: www.thegrandoperahouse.com.
Mines of Spain First Day Hike
Saturday, E.B. Lyons Nature Center, Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road.
8 a.m. Celebrate the new year and the grand reopening of the nature center with a hike led by Mines of Spain naturalists. Beginner’s hike begins at 8 a.m. at the Woodland Walk shelter. An intermediate hike begins at the nature center at 9:30 a.m. After the hike, return to the nature center for hot chocolate and refreshments. Cost: Free. More information: www.minesofspain.org.
Note: Local hikes also will be hosted Saturday at Backbone, Bellevue and Pikes Peak state parks. Find more information at https://bit.ly/3JtWMQa.