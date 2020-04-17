A Dubuque man had an exclusive vantage point when a troubled spacecraft successfully splashed down 50 years ago in the Pacific Ocean.
John Swanson, 70, was a sailor on the USS Iwo Jima, the U.S. Navy helicopter carrier that retrieved James Lovell, Fred Haise and John Swigert, the astronauts of Apollo 13, when the trio returned to Earth 50 years ago today — on April 17, 1970.
“I was hoping they would survive, just like everybody else,” Swanson said. “I wasn’t sure they would. Spaceflights are really dangerous.”
‘WE’VE GOT A PROBLEM HERE’Apollo 13 launched on April 11, 1970, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The astronauts were supposed to make the third NASA landing on the moon.
Instead, an oxygen tank overheated and exploded in flight, crippling the spacecraft and forcing NASA to abort the mission.
“The astronauts’ dream of achieving man’s third lunar landing were dashed by the sudden, chilling accident ... that burst a tank and drained their command ship of electrical power and oxygen,” the Telegraph Herald reported in its April 14, 1970, edition. “With barely 15 minutes of power remaining in the command vessel, the astronauts crawled through a connecting tunnel to the safety of the lunar module, its systems still intact.”
Lovell alerted NASA and the world to the accident when he uttered, “Hey, we’ve got a problem here.”
Christopher Kraft, deputy director of Manned Spacecraft Center, said the accident caused “the most serious situation we’ve ever had in the manned space flight program.”
The astronauts’ dilemma played out on newspaper front pages and television newscasts for a week amid fears that the spacecraft would run out of oxygen, become stranded in space, or both.
On April 15, 1970, the TH reported that the spacecraft was off course and would need to make a midcourse engine correction or risk becoming stranded in space.
“A burn of only a few seconds is required to alter the course to aim at the desired landing area in the Pacific Ocean,” the TH reported.
By April 15, the astronauts’ oxygen supply had dropped to 44 pounds — enough for about 120 hours.
“A nagging problem is the buildup of carbon dioxide, a product of breathing, in the spaceship,” the TH reported.
Too much carbon dioxide would rob the astronauts of the precious oxygen they had remaining.
SHIP FULL OF BODY BAGSA Clinton, Iowa, native, Swanson joined the U.S. Navy in 1968.
“I was right out of high school,” he said.
Swanson first served on the USS Shelton, a Navy destroyer.
“I was on the destroyer for two years, then I went to radar school, and that’s how I got on the Iwo Jima,” he said.
Commissioned in 1961 and decommissioned in 1993, the Iwo Jima was an amphibious assault ship that carried helicopters and served in the Pacific Ocean during the Vietnam War.
“When I got on the Iwo Jima, the whole back end of the ship was full of body bags (from Vietnam),” Swanson said.
By April 1970, the Iwo Jima was the flagship of the task force awaiting Apollo 13’s return.
‘this stuff is history’“Apollo 13’s astronauts blazed back to the safety of their home planet today with a pinpoint landing in the Pacific Ocean, bringing a successful conclusion to America’s most perilous space adventure,” the TH reported on April 17, 1970.
Swanson was among hundreds of cheering sailors on the deck of the Iwo Jima.
“This stuff is history,” Swanson said this week. “It happened just once.”
Millions of anxious Americans watched the splashdown on television.
Swanson was busy with his shipboard duties and didn’t realize all of the traumatic details associated with the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission until after he left the Iwo Jima.
“When you’re on the ship, you see the deck and the water down below,” he said. “I didn’t really know (exactly) what happened to them until I saw a documentary they made of it.”
After his naval service, Swanson worked at John Deere for eight or nine years before getting art degrees from then-Clarke College and Iowa State University. He worked for Walmart for 17 years.
He has kept mementos from that historic April day on the Pacific Ocean.
“It’s the highlight of my (military) service,” Swanson said.